HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Decreased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,379 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.91.

NYSE:HCA opened at $294.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average is $265.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

