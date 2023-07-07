Head-To-Head Comparison: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) and Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Computer Modelling Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -6.76% -4.70% Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Computer Modelling Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Computer Modelling Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rumble presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Computer Modelling Group has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Computer Modelling Group.

5.6% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Computer Modelling Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $52.95 million 62.00 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A $0.36 14.04

Computer Modelling Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rumble.

Summary

Rumble beats Computer Modelling Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

