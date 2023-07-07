Head-To-Head Contrast: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) versus Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) and Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Jollibee Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99% Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Jollibee Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jollibee Foods pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares FAT Brands and Jollibee Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.81 Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.89

Jollibee Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jollibee Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Jollibee Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Jollibee Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India. It also offers property leasing, manufacturing, digital printing, advertising, financial accounting, human resources, and logistics services. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines.

