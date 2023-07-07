Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.88

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 40711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

