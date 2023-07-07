Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,433,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.