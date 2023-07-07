Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 178.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

