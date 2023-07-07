Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 510 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after buying an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,777,000. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,849,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 1,294,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.