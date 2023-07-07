Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 659 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

