Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.47 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

