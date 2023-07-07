Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

