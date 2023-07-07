Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

