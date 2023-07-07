Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

