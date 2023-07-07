Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

