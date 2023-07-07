Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

