HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.39

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.39 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.57). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.66), with a volume of 361,342 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.34. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 110.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

