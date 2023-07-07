HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, HI has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $65,976.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,130.49 or 0.99981725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HI Profile

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI's total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI's official message board is resources.hi.com. HI's official website is www.hi.com. HI's official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

