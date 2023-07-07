HI Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $75,297.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,333.42 or 0.99989107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00268179 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $64,032.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

