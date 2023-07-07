Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,000 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. United Rentals makes up 2.3% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $428.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.40 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

