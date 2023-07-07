Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CFG stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

