Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Takes $2.12 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. STMicroelectronics makes up about 1.6% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.