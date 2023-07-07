HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

HIVE stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 769,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.