Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.64. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

