Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

