Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBNC. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance
Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 102,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,805,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after acquiring an additional 635,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
