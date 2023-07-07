Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.18), with a volume of 68116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.99).

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.19. The stock has a market cap of £462.30 million, a PE ratio of -7,775.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

