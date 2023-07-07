HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

