Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.48.

HBM stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.51. 3,885,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,590. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

