Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $434.88

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $434.88 and last traded at $436.91, with a volume of 193795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.56.

Humana Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

