Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

