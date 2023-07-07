IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.38 million, a P/E ratio of -139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

