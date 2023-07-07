IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.
IMAX Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.38 million, a P/E ratio of -139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
