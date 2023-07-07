IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 99,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,944,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IN8bio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 105.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.