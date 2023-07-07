Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Infinera comprises approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Infinera worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

INFN stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

