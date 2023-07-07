Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys 36,800 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £44,528 ($56,514.79).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,150 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,363 ($29,652.24).

On Friday, June 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 22,451 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £27,390.22 ($34,763.57).

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £652,899.60 ($828,657.95).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £22,181.50 ($28,152.68).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,229.70 ($2,829.93).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,961.16).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KBT remained flat at GBX 126 ($1.60) during midday trading on Friday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.58. The company has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.84).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

