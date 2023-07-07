Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 10,283 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,508.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 134,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,161. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
