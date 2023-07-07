Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 10,283 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,508.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 134,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,161. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

