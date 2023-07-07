Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 10,283 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEFree Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,508.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 134,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,161. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

