Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,819.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.79. 12,625,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $49,778,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

