Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 200,576 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 936,051 shares in the company, valued at $617,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,811. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 318,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

About Vacasa

(Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

