Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Down 0.4%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $32.77. 51,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 51,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $295.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

