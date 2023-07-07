Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 0.9 %

MASI stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.80. 109,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

