Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,952 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ MDGL traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
