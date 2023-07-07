Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,246 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 197,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $683.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

