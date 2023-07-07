Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,921. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

