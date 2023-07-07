Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 470.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,331,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 438,522 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,157,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 797,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 711,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. 134,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.