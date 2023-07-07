Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes Trading Up 0.9 %

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

