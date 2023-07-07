Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 53,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

