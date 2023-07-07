Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.