Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 234,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

