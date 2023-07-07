Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,701,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,711. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

