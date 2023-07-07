Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.17.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $13.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $270.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

