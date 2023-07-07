Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,909 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,773. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.57.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

