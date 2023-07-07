Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 8,273 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. 2,427,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

